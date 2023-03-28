Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,311,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after acquiring an additional 110,729 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,444,000 after acquiring an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,552,000 after acquiring an additional 51,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.69. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.86.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.