Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $3.75 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,549 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63,907 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $509,890,000 after acquiring an additional 74,236 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,029 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $118.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.93. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.01. The stock has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

