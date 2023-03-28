Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,216 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 840.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 48.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Shares of CM opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $63.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.639 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 64.21%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

