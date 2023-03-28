Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 19.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 49,515 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Unilever by 64.8% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 5.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $52.34.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.4569 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UL. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

