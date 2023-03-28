Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,592,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,869,566,000 after acquiring an additional 279,742 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,303,120,000 after acquiring an additional 247,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,176,000 after acquiring an additional 316,982 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the third quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,962,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $450,744,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,588,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $519,231,000 after acquiring an additional 329,515 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $81.53 and a one year high of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

