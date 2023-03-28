Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BLK opened at $648.32 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $788.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $702.16 and a 200 day moving average of $680.20.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

