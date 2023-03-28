Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,756 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.
Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.36.
Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
