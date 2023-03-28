Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,756 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.36.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.