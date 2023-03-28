Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $94.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

