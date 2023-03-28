Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 794 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,564 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Trading Up 2.0 %

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $159.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.41. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.