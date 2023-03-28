Nano (XNO) Market Cap Reaches $114.72 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Nano has a market cap of $114.72 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00003179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,092.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00328185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00072601 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.83 or 0.00556963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.53 or 0.00445096 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

