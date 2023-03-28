M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Lowered to $183.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTB. Wedbush raised shares of M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut shares of M&T Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.76 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Up 2.6 %

MTB stock opened at $117.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.97.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in M&T Bank by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.