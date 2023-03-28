Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in March

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCAA. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stock Performance

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. stock remained flat at $10.69 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Company Profile

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

