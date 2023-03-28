Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 14.70 Per Share

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.18) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Up 2.3 %

MAB1 traded up GBX 14 ($0.17) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 634 ($7.79). The company had a trading volume of 31,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,687. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 621.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 620.82. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 406.64 ($5.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,350 ($16.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £361.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Mortgage Advice Bureau

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 528 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £306.24 ($376.26). In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 528 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £306.24 ($376.26). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 570 ($7.00) per share, with a total value of £1,881 ($2,311.09). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,100 shares of company stock worth $636,016. Insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

