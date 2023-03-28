Morguard North American (MRG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 14th

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Morguard North American has a twelve month low of C$13.17 and a twelve month high of C$16.21.

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$75.08 million during the quarter.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

