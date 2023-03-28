Moonriver Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.12 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Moonriver token can now be bought for about $7.91 or 0.00029388 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $52.69 million and $2.12 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,728,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,663,880 tokens. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

