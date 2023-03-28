Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,555.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 778,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 731,069 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.60. 442,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,944. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.31.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

