Monero Price Tops $150.72 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.75 billion and approximately $105.04 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $150.72 or 0.00558831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,969.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.16 or 0.00323152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012521 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00073844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.49 or 0.00446751 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001147 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,258,141 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

