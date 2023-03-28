Monero Market Cap Achieves $2.82 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.82 billion and $90.77 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $154.34 or 0.00571976 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,983.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00321884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00073941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.97 or 0.00448316 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,258,337 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

