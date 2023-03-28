Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 187.2% from the February 28th total of 369,100 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 743,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molecular Templates

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Molecular Templates by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 11,078,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Molecular Templates by 2,801.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 690,511 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Molecular Templates by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 458,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Molecular Templates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 29,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM remained flat at $0.34 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 105,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,261. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Further Reading

