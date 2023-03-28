MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Update

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, an increase of 125.8% from the February 28th total of 125,700 shares. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MMTec Trading Down 46.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTC traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. MMTec has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MMTec

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MMTec stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.61% of MMTec as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc is engaged in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. It operates through the following segments: Gujia, MM Future, HC Securities and MMBD Advisory, and MM Global.

