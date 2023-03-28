Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 269.2% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MBPFF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 169 ($2.08) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Investec started coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

MBPFF remained flat at $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

