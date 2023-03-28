Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 61,942 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,942 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEF opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average of $96.91. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

