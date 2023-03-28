Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,468 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

AGG stock opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $107.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.76.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

