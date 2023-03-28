Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $36.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $134.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.29 and a 200-day moving average of $138.32.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

