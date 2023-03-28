Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $223.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.81. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.36 and a 1-year high of $283.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.