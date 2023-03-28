Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 181 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,692 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 551,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $114,206,000 after purchasing an additional 44,160 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 59,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $193.23 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.11. The company has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

