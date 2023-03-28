MinePlex (PLEX) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. MinePlex has a market cap of $39.70 million and $285,503.17 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00009765 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,447,856 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

Buying and Selling MinePlex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

