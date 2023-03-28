Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Sells 30,428 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,428 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 15.2% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,603 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

