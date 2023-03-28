Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB cut its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.32. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $101.95.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

