Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $1.26 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.2% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,363,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,662 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 158,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

QUAL opened at $120.24 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.60 and a 200-day moving average of $115.91.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.