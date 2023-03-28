MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Price Up 2.9%

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 186,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 321,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MICT to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

MICT Trading Up 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MICT

About MICT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MICT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MICT in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MICT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MICT by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MICT by 424.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 143,321 shares during the period. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

