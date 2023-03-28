MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Price Up 2.9%

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 186,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 321,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MICT to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.
MICT Trading Up 2.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MICT
About MICT
MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MICT (MICT)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.