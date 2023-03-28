MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET stock opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

