Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Up 320.7% in March

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 320.7% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $16.74. 4,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,876. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. Mesa Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1581 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 67.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

