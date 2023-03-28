Meridian Financial Partners LLC Raises Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for 1.4% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.31. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

