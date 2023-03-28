Meridian Financial Partners LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.56. The stock had a trading volume of 67,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,476. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $429.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $357.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

