Meridian Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 104,158 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 104,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 126,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $61.29. 194,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,096. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.26. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

