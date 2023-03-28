Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Short Interest Update

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 230.3% from the February 28th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Meridian by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Meridian by 10.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Meridian during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Meridian during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian alerts:

Meridian Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ MRBK traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 41,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. Meridian has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $17.38.

Meridian Cuts Dividend

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). Meridian had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is 28.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Meridian from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Meridian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.