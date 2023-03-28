McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MCD traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.89. The company had a trading volume of 339,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,953. The stock has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.19.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

