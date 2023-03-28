McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11, RTT News reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated updated its FY23 guidance to $2.56-2.61 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC stock opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $105.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average is $78.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after buying an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,904,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,537,000 after buying an additional 23,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $148,700,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,429,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

