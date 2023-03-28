Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

