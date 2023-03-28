Mayar Capital Ltd. Has $10.63 Million Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Mayar Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Bright Horizons Family Solutions comprises 9.2% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mayar Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $10,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,562.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $75.84. 131,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,941. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $140.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

