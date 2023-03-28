Matisse Capital Invests $593,000 in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 60,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 85.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

VPV opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

