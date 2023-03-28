Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
Materion Stock Performance
Shares of MTRN opened at $110.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.05. Materion has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $118.20.
Materion Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s payout ratio is 12.08%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Materion by 100,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Materion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Materion
Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Materion (MTRN)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.