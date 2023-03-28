Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of MTRN opened at $110.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.05. Materion has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $118.20.

Materion Announces Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Materion will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Materion by 100,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Materion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materion

(Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.