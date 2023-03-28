Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $1,743,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,333.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of UTHR traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.92. 442,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,005. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.00 and a 200 day moving average of $246.85.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.