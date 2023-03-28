Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $1,743,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,333.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UTHR traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.92. 442,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,005. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.00 and a 200 day moving average of $246.85.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.