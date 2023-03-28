Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises 1.4% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.13.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.4 %

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPC traded up $3.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.95. 1,610,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,772. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.54. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

