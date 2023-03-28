Manitou Gold (CVE:MTU) Shares Up 10%

Manitou Gold Inc. (CVE:MTU – Get Rating) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 366,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,090,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Manitou Gold Stock Up 20.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 30.50, a current ratio of 31.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

About Manitou Gold

Manitou Gold Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral property interests located in the Gold Rock District of Northwestern Ontario and in the Goudreau-Localsh area of Northern Ontario, Canada. The company explores for gold properties. Its principal mineral assets include a 100% interest in the Kenwest property located in the Boyer Lake area; and Dryden property that holds 32 patented mining claims and 10 mining licenses of occupation covering 599 hectares; and the Goudreau property covering 22,500 hectares located in north of Wawa, Ontario.

