Magic Internet Money (MIM) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $103.46 million and $683,328.17 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money’s launch date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

