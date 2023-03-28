Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Up to $9.60

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $10.12. Lyft shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 8,511,466 shares traded.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lyft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.25 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Lyft Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54.

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 6,332.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $154,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542,904 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,985,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,660,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at about $80,839,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,061,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,360 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

