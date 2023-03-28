Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Down 4.9%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 2,750,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 13,230,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.
Luminar Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.63.
Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies Company Profile
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.