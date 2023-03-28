Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Down 4.9%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 2,750,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 13,230,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,672,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,311,000 after purchasing an additional 863,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,538,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,489,000 after purchasing an additional 178,051 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,021 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,984,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 180,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,924,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,734 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

