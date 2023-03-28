Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.93-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89-1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.50-11.72 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LULU traded up $3.09 on Tuesday, reaching $320.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,768,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,859. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.08 and a 200-day moving average of $320.45.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $397.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $407,901,000 after purchasing an additional 128,563 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 728,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 519,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $141,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 392,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $122,407,000 after purchasing an additional 67,846 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $141,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

